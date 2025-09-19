Watch: SSR hit Russian marines' logistics hub
Watch: SSR hit Russian marines' logistics hub

On the night of September 18, units of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces struck a powerful blow at the logistics hub of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation, located in the Russian Kursk region.

Points of attention

  • The Special Operations Forces emphasize the importance of defending Ukraine and stopping Russian aggression.
  • The strike demonstrates the ongoing conflict and tensions between Ukraine and Russia in the region.

What is known about the new success of the SSO

On the night of September 18, 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces struck the logistics hub of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation, located in the Kursk region, the official statement of the Special Operations Forces said.

In addition, it is noted that the strike successfully hit:

  • storage base for material resources;

  • ammunition depots;

  • The location of the hidden placement of weapons and military equipment of the 810th Brigade.

What is important to understand is that the 810th Marine Brigade, stationed in occupied Sevastopol, is actively participating in offensive operations in the North Slobozhansk direction.

According to the SSO command, the personnel of this brigade are directly involved in the commission of war crimes, including the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Special Operations Forces: Always beyond the border! — Ukrainian defenders emphasize.

