American leader Donald Trump has publicly promised that the United States will help ensure peace after Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine ends.

Trump will help keep peace in Ukraine

After the war is over, we will help ensure peace. And I think that will eventually happen. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine turned out to be a more difficult task than he thought.

Donald Trump has once again reiterated that he is "very disappointed" in Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"I thought it would be easiest to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, thanks to my relationship with President Putin. That's why I'm disappointed," the American leader admitted. Share

.@POTUS: "China's by far the biggest purchaser of oil from Russia... I'm speaking with President Xi on Friday... we'll see how that all works. If Europe did something with respect to China, I think China would probably maybe force an end to the war." pic.twitter.com/4NfsfzlVag — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 18, 2025

Against this background, Donald Trump traditionally began to complain about the relationship between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin: