"It will happen." Trump made a loud promise to Ukraine
Trump will help keep peace in Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

American leader Donald Trump has publicly promised that the United States will help ensure peace after Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine ends.

Points of attention

  • US intervention post-war and Trump's vision for finding a solution in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
  • Insights into potential future developments and the role of the United States in securing peace in the region.

After the war is over, we will help ensure peace. And I think that will eventually happen.

According to the head of the White House, ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine turned out to be a more difficult task than he thought.

Donald Trump has once again reiterated that he is "very disappointed" in Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"I thought it would be easiest to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, thanks to my relationship with President Putin. That's why I'm disappointed," the American leader admitted.

Against this background, Donald Trump traditionally began to complain about the relationship between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin:

"The relationship between President Putin and President Zelensky is terrible. I mean, it depends a lot on the relationship. They really don't like each other... They hate each other. We'll see what happens next. I think we'll find a solution," Trump added.

