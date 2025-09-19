Not the time to ask Putin for a ceasefire — Trump

American leader Donald Trump unexpectedly stated that now is not the time to demand that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agree to a ceasefire against Ukraine.

Trump made a new scandalous statement

The White House chief of staff made the statement in comments to reporters ahead of his visit to the United Kingdom, which began on September 18.

It seems that now is not the time to ask Putin for a ceasefire. If I have to demand a ceasefire, I will take tough measures. We need to continue to reduce oil prices. Donald Trump President of the United States

The American leader is still convinced that Russia's war against Ukraine will end quickly if world oil prices fall.

[British Prime Minister Keir] Starmer agrees that Europe should stop buying oil from Russia, Trump said today, on the second day of his visit to Britain. Share

According to the American leader, if Europe imposed sanctions against China, which buys Russian oil, Beijing would force dictator Vladimir Putin to finally end the war against Ukraine.