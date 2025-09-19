Not the time to ask Putin for a ceasefire — Trump
Not the time to ask Putin for a ceasefire — Trump

Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

American leader Donald Trump unexpectedly stated that now is not the time to demand that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agree to a ceasefire against Ukraine.

  • Trump's statement coincides with his visit to the United Kingdom and his discussions about potential solutions to the ongoing conflict.
  • According to Trump, imposing sanctions on China, a major buyer of Russian oil, could lead to pressure on Putin to end the war against Ukraine.

The White House chief of staff made the statement in comments to reporters ahead of his visit to the United Kingdom, which began on September 18.

It seems that now is not the time to ask Putin for a ceasefire. If I have to demand a ceasefire, I will take tough measures. We need to continue to reduce oil prices.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The American leader is still convinced that Russia's war against Ukraine will end quickly if world oil prices fall.

[British Prime Minister Keir] Starmer agrees that Europe should stop buying oil from Russia, Trump said today, on the second day of his visit to Britain.

According to the American leader, if Europe imposed sanctions against China, which buys Russian oil, Beijing would force dictator Vladimir Putin to finally end the war against Ukraine.

