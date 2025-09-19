Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, officially confirmed that the aggressor country Russia has recruited at least 20,000 Cuban citizens to participate in the war against Ukraine. He informed representatives of the US House of Representatives about this.

Russia is recruiting more and more foreign soldiers

What is important to understand is that Cuba is the absolute leader among the countries from which Russia recruits mercenaries to continue its hostilities against Ukraine.

Currently, according to our reliable intelligence, at least 20,000 Cubans have already applied and been recruited to fight for Russia. Andriy Yusov Representative of the Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Military Administration

According to foreign journalists, this indicates that Moscow is facing serious problems in the process of manning its army.

Yusov draws attention to the fact that Ukraine has confirmed the identities of at least 1,038 Cuban mercenaries who signed contracts between June 2023 and February 2024.

As noted by the GUR, a considerable number of such invaders were killed or captured.

As of today, it is also known that the average age of Cuban mercenaries hovered around 35 years old, and their average monthly salary was $2,000.