Russia recruited thousands of Cubans for war against Ukraine
Source:  Business Insider

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, officially confirmed that the aggressor country Russia has recruited at least 20,000 Cuban citizens to participate in the war against Ukraine. He informed representatives of the US House of Representatives about this.

  • The average age of Cuban mercenaries recruited by Russia is around 35 years old, with an average monthly salary of $2,000, raising concerns about the impact on their families and society as a whole.
  • The recruitment of foreign soldiers highlights the complex nature of the conflict in Ukraine and the lengths to which Russia is willing to go to continue its hostilities.

Russia is recruiting more and more foreign soldiers

What is important to understand is that Cuba is the absolute leader among the countries from which Russia recruits mercenaries to continue its hostilities against Ukraine.

Currently, according to our reliable intelligence, at least 20,000 Cubans have already applied and been recruited to fight for Russia.

Andriy Yusov



Representative of the Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Military Administration

According to foreign journalists, this indicates that Moscow is facing serious problems in the process of manning its army.

Yusov draws attention to the fact that Ukraine has confirmed the identities of at least 1,038 Cuban mercenaries who signed contracts between June 2023 and February 2024.

As noted by the GUR, a considerable number of such invaders were killed or captured.

As of today, it is also known that the average age of Cuban mercenaries hovered around 35 years old, and their average monthly salary was $2,000.

This is the age when people should start families and work hard, but, unfortunately, they choose war," Andriy Yusov emphasized.

