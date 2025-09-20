Trump has found an "ally" to end Russia's war against Ukraine

According to US President Donald Trump, his team is doing everything possible to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The US president is currently counting on fruitful cooperation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on this issue.

Trump believes Xi will help him

We are working very hard to resolve the issues between Russia and Ukraine. We will see what happens there. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this background, the head of the White House once again assured that this problem will be solved sooner or later.

After talks with Xi Jinping on September 19, Donald Trump is convinced that Beijing will also join this process.

President Xi and I have talked about this, and I think he would really like to see this happen. And I think he is going to work with us to make it happen. Share

In addition, the American leader commented on the potential resumption of supplies of weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

He cynically noted that he "doesn't want to make money from this war."