Trump and Xi Jinping discussed TikTok, trade and Ukraine

On September 19, US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a phone conversation about TikTok and trade relations. They also agreed on the need to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump spoke with Xi Jinping: what was decided

The publication wrote that the leaders' conversation was "pragmatic, positive, and constructive."

According to Xi, Washington and Beijing can achieve "mutual success and common prosperity for the benefit of the two countries and the entire world."

The American side should refrain from introducing unilateral restrictive measures in trade, Xinhua quoted the Chinese leader as saying. Share

He also added that the Chinese people "will never forget the valuable support provided by the United States and other countries of the anti-fascist coalition in the Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese invaders."

Trump said the conversation was productive.

I just finished a very productive conversation with President Xi of China. We made progress on many very important issues, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, and approving the TikTok deal. Donald Trump President of the United States

The US president added that he will meet with Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea. At the same time, Trump will visit China in early 2026, and Xi "will come to the United States at the appropriate time."

The conversation was very good, we will talk on the phone again, grateful for the TikTok endorsement and looking forward to meeting at APEC!

The Guardian, citing the White House, noted that the leaders were to discuss the TikTok platform in order to keep it in the US. Also among the topics of dialogue were trade relations against the backdrop of mutual Chinese and American tariffs.