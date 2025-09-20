Russian fighter jets intrusion into Estonia — Trump reacts for the first time

White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump said he "didn't like" the fact that three Russian MiG-31s had violated Estonian airspace. He promised to investigate the incident.
Points of attention
- The incident underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and NATO, raising concerns about potential conflicts in the region.
- Donald Trump's reaction marks a significant development in the handling of international provocations, signaling the need for diplomatic and strategic responses to safeguard regional security.
Trump commented on Russia's new provocation
American journalists have called on the head of the White House to voice his reaction to the incident with three Russian fighter jets that invaded Estonian airspace.
As previously mentioned, on Friday, September 19, three Russian MIG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission.
What is important to understand is that this happened directly over the Gulf of Finland.
They were there for a total of about 12 minutes.
In light of recent events, NATO leadership announced that it had ordered the interception of enemy fighters.
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal immediately made a statement on this matter.
He officially confirmed that Tallinn has already initiated NATO consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty.
The Estonian Prime Minister called Russia's new provocation "absolutely unacceptable."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-