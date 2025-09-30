Russian army kills couple with children in Sumy region

On the night of September 30, Russian invaders launched a drone strike on a residential building in the village of Chernechchyna in Sumy Oblast: two adults and two young children were killed.
Russians killed an entire family in Sumy region
The head of the OVA, Oleg Grigorov, spoke about the situation in the region after the Russian attacks on Telegram
According to him, at night, the enemy targeted a residential building in the village of Chernechchyna, Krasnopil community, with a strike drone.
The head of the OVA officially confirmed that rescuers pulled four dead people from the rubble — a father and their sons, ages 6 and 4.
In addition, Russian occupiers killed a 60-year-old woman in the Shalyginsk community and wounded a 23-year-old man in the Myropilsk community.
In total, 54 attacks were recorded on 23 settlements in 12 communities of the region.
During September 29, the air raid alert lasted 17 hours and 9 minutes.
