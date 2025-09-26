Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, brazenly stated that Russia did not violate the airspace of NATO countries with its aircraft.
Points of attention
- Russian press secretary Dmitry Peskov denied Russian violations of NATO airspace, casting doubt on Russia's compliance with international airspace safety standards.
- The statements by Putin's press secretary bring attention to the ongoing tensions between Russia and NATO countries regarding airspace violations.
- Peskov's cynical remarks highlight the challenging diplomatic relations and differing perspectives on military activities in the region.
Peskov renounced Russia's violation of NATO airspace
Initially, Putin's press secretary stated at a briefing to journalists that "the thoughts of the Kyiv regime are about war, not peace. Zelenskyy is making desperate efforts to convince his "breadwinners" that he is a good "soldier"."
Peskov cynically called the statement about NATO countries' readiness to shoot down Russian military aircraft that allegedly violate airspace irresponsible;
And he boasted that the Russian economy maintains a fairly high rate of development, "stability is obvious."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-