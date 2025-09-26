Putin cynically renounces violation of NATO airspace by Russian fighter jets
Category
World
Publication date

Putin cynically renounces violation of NATO airspace by Russian fighter jets

Peskov
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, brazenly stated that Russia did not violate the airspace of NATO countries with its aircraft.

Points of attention

  • Russian press secretary Dmitry Peskov denied Russian violations of NATO airspace, casting doubt on Russia's compliance with international airspace safety standards.
  • The statements by Putin's press secretary bring attention to the ongoing tensions between Russia and NATO countries regarding airspace violations.
  • Peskov's cynical remarks highlight the challenging diplomatic relations and differing perspectives on military activities in the region.

Peskov renounced Russia's violation of NATO airspace

Initially, Putin's press secretary stated at a briefing to journalists that "the thoughts of the Kyiv regime are about war, not peace. Zelenskyy is making desperate efforts to convince his "breadwinners" that he is a good "soldier"."

Peskov cynically called the statement about NATO countries' readiness to shoot down Russian military aircraft that allegedly violate airspace irresponsible;

Russia insists that all flights by Russian military aircraft are carried out in strict accordance with international rules.

And he boasted that the Russian economy maintains a fairly high rate of development, "stability is obvious."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Negotiations in Istanbul. Peskov denied the possibility of Putin's presence
Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Peskov announced the time of Putin and Trump's conversation and cynically praised the US
Peskov
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Peskov stated Putin's readiness to meet with Zelenskyy — under what conditions
Peskov

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?