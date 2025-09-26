Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, brazenly stated that Russia did not violate the airspace of NATO countries with its aircraft.

Peskov renounced Russia's violation of NATO airspace

Initially, Putin's press secretary stated at a briefing to journalists that "the thoughts of the Kyiv regime are about war, not peace. Zelenskyy is making desperate efforts to convince his "breadwinners" that he is a good "soldier"."

Peskov cynically called the statement about NATO countries' readiness to shoot down Russian military aircraft that allegedly violate airspace irresponsible;

Russia insists that all flights by Russian military aircraft are carried out in strict accordance with international rules. Share

And he boasted that the Russian economy maintains a fairly high rate of development, "stability is obvious."