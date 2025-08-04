Peskov stated Putin's readiness to meet with Zelenskyy — under what conditions

The Kremlin stated that the alleged meeting between Zelensky and Putin should be preceded by "expert preparation."

Amid Donald Trump's ultimatum regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine, the Kremlin has started talking about the possibility of a meeting between illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Putin is ready to meet with Zelenskyy after preparatory work at the expert level, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in comments to Russian media.

At the same time, he emphasized that the preparatory work for the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy has not yet been completed.

However, the Kremlin does not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff in Moscow this week. Share

Recall that on August 1, Putin made a series of false statements. Among them, he said that he allegedly wants to end the war with Ukraine. But, according to him, this is possible only on Moscow's terms.

Zelenskyy, in response, emphasized that if this is truly a signal of readiness to end the war, then Ukraine's proposal for a meeting at the leadership level remains valid.

During the last round of negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation proposed holding talks with the participation of US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.