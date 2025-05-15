Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that his patron will not travel to Turkey to participate in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.
Points of attention
- Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be present at the negotiations in Istanbul, as confirmed by his press secretary Dmitry Peskov.
- Russian Foreign Minister Maria Zakharova accuses Ukraine of provocations and criticizes Germany, France, and Britain for supporting Kyiv in the talks.
Putin is not going to Istanbul
This is how Peskov answered journalists' questions.
Peskov responded negatively to the question of whether there was a chance that Putin would hold talks in Turkey more often.
The odious spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, speaking about the meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, cynically stated that Moscow was serious. And she habitually accused Ukraine of allegedly “putting on a show” regarding negotiations with Russia.
Zakharova also lashed out at Germany, France, and Britain.
The negotiations in Istanbul were moved to the afternoon at the initiative of the Turkish side, Zakharova also said.
It is known that at 1:00 p.m., Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-