Peskov announced the time of Putin and Trump's conversation and cynically praised the US
Peskov
Source:  online.ua

The telephone conversation with Trump will take place at 5:00 p.m. Moscow time, said Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of illegitimate US President Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • The press secretary of Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, disclosed the time for the upcoming conversation between Putin and Trump, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic methods in achieving peaceful objectives.
  • Ukrainian President acknowledged US assistance and highlighted the significance of utilizing diplomatic approaches to reach peaceful resolutions.
  • Peskov denied allegations of Witkoff planning to visit Russia during the May holidays and mentioned that the conversation with Trump will consider the outcomes of the talks in Istanbul.

Putin cynically praises the US for its help amid the presidents' conversation

Peskov also noted that the conversation with Trump will take into account the results of the talks in Istanbul.

"It is better for the Russian Federation to achieve the goals of the SVO through diplomatic methods," Peskov falsely stated in response to a question from TASS.

He noted that if US mediation helps achieve the goals of the SVO by peaceful means, the Russian Federation will give it priority.

Peskov denied that Witkoff planned to fly to Russia for the May holidays.

It should be noted that Trump previously announced that he would speak with Putin at 10:00 a.m. (Washington time) on May 19.

