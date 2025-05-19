The telephone conversation with Trump will take place at 5:00 p.m. Moscow time, said Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of illegitimate US President Vladimir Putin.

Putin cynically praises the US for its help amid the presidents' conversation

Peskov also noted that the conversation with Trump will take into account the results of the talks in Istanbul.

"It is better for the Russian Federation to achieve the goals of the SVO through diplomatic methods," Peskov falsely stated in response to a question from TASS. Share

He noted that if US mediation helps achieve the goals of the SVO by peaceful means, the Russian Federation will give it priority.

Peskov denied that Witkoff planned to fly to Russia for the May holidays.