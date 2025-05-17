Trump announced fateful phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump announced that on May 19 he will hold phone conversations with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky, which could end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Trump wants to talk to Putin and Zelenskyy
Trump announced this on his social network Truth Social.
According to Trump, he is going to talk to Putin about "the bloodshed, which is killing an average of over 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers per week, and trade."
After a personal conversation with Zelensky, Trump is going to hold a collective call with the president of Ukraine and representatives of NATO countries.
The exact number of Ukrainian military deaths is unknown. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported in an interview with CBS in April that about 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion.
