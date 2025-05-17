Trump announced fateful phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy
Trump announced fateful phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  Public

US President Donald Trump announced that on May 19 he will hold phone conversations with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky, which could end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • President Trump's planned phone calls with Putin and Zelensky aim to end the brutal war in Ukraine, with discussions on soldier casualties and trade relations.
  • The results of the negotiations hold the potential to contribute to achieving a ceasefire and putting an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
  • Trump is hopeful that productive discussions with Putin and Zelensky, followed by a collective call with NATO representatives, will lead to a ceasefire and bring an end to the war, which has seen a significant number of casualties.

Trump wants to talk to Putin and Zelenskyy

Trump announced this on his social network Truth Social.

According to Trump, he is going to talk to Putin about "the bloodshed, which is killing an average of over 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers per week, and trade."

After a personal conversation with Zelensky, Trump is going to hold a collective call with the president of Ukraine and representatives of NATO countries.

I hope it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will be reached, and this very brutal war, a war that should never have happened, will end.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The exact number of Ukrainian military deaths is unknown. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported in an interview with CBS in April that about 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion.

