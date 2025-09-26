"The economy is going to hell." Trump issues new warning to Putin
US President Donald Trump has warned that Russia's slow pace of occupation of Ukraine is damaging its reputation. He also said that dictator Vladimir Putin's actions have led to colossal losses and that the aggressor country's economy is on the verge of collapse.

  • Trump emphasizes the prolonged nature of the conflict initiated by the Kremlin and points out that the Russian army struggles to capture significant territory.
  • The warning from Trump regarding the deteriorating state of the Russian economy serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of continued aggression in Ukraine.

Trump reminded Putin that he is in a dead end

The head of the White House once again reiterated that he was disappointed with the actions of the Russian dictator.

He drew attention to the fact that the aggressor country Russia is carrying out massive attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure, but is de facto not advancing on the front.

Against this backdrop, Trump warned Putin that the Russian economy was indeed close to collapse:

I follow what Russia is doing, and I am very unhappy with what Russia is doing and what Putin is doing. I don't like it at all. He is killing people for no reason. And they are doing very badly, considering they have put everything on the line. Their economy is going to hell.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He also recalled that the war unleashed by the Kremlin is dragging on and has been going on for four years.

The head of the White House added that the Russian army was able to capture very little territory and even suffered losses:

They bomb everything and take very little territory, if any. In fact, they even lose it. So I think it's very bad for Russia's reputation.

