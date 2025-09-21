Ukraine has won a powerful trump card in the war with Russia
Ukraine has won a powerful trump card in the war with Russia

Ukraine found Russia's weak spot
Читати українською
Source:  Forbes

Forbes notes that Ukraine is strengthening its position amid the war, launching powerful and precise strikes on Russian oil refineries. This not only reduces the Kremlin's revenues, but also creates new opportunities to pressure dictator Vladimir Putin during potential peace talks.

  • Russian facilities are struggling to cope with the damage, diverting resources from military needs and weakening their position in the conflict.
  • Forbes highlights Ukraine's strategic advantage in the war with Russia, showcasing their ability to target critical infrastructure and disrupt enemy operations.

Ukraine found Russia's weak spot

It is no longer a secret to anyone that in August 2025 alone, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to disable about 17% of the Russian Federation's oil refining capacity.

What is important to understand is that it is actually about 1.1 million barrels per day.

The Ryazan and Novokuybyshev plants were hit by powerful strikes from Ukraine, which led to the shutdown of key distillation units.

Moreover, the Volgograd plant completely stopped working.

Kyiv is not lazy to attack the same refineries several times, which makes their chances of normal functioning impossible.

One of Ukraine's main trump cards at the moment is the domestically produced "Feb".

It covers a distance of over 2,000 km and is equipped with artificial intelligence systems.

"Fluty" is not afraid of Russian electronic warfare (EW) equipment and accurately attacks enemy targets in various corners of Russia.

The attacks have caused fuel shortages and record gasoline prices in Russia… At the same time, the Kremlin is spending significant funds to repair damaged facilities and strengthen their defenses. This is diverting resources from military needs.

