Forbes notes that Ukraine is strengthening its position amid the war, launching powerful and precise strikes on Russian oil refineries. This not only reduces the Kremlin's revenues, but also creates new opportunities to pressure dictator Vladimir Putin during potential peace talks.

Ukraine found Russia's weak spot

It is no longer a secret to anyone that in August 2025 alone, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to disable about 17% of the Russian Federation's oil refining capacity.

What is important to understand is that it is actually about 1.1 million barrels per day.

The Ryazan and Novokuybyshev plants were hit by powerful strikes from Ukraine, which led to the shutdown of key distillation units.

Moreover, the Volgograd plant completely stopped working.

Kyiv is not lazy to attack the same refineries several times, which makes their chances of normal functioning impossible.

One of Ukraine's main trump cards at the moment is the domestically produced "Feb".

It covers a distance of over 2,000 km and is equipped with artificial intelligence systems.

"Fluty" is not afraid of Russian electronic warfare (EW) equipment and accurately attacks enemy targets in various corners of Russia.