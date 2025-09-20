Notorious war criminal Tyunin found dead in Russia
Source:  online.ua

The body of Alexander Tyunin, the general director of the Chempromengineering enterprise, was found in the Moscow region. His company regularly supplied the aggressor country with materials for the Shahed. It is alleged that the war criminal committed suicide.

Points of attention

  • Opposition journalists emphasize the pattern of these mysterious deaths, linking them to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the country's internal power struggles.
  • The death of Tyunin sheds light on the challenges faced by critical industries in Russia, particularly in the context of international sanctions and geopolitical tensions.

According to Russian propagandists, the body of a Russian war criminal was found on the road next to a car near a forest.

A hunting rifle and a suicide note lay next to his body, in which Tyunin allegedly explained his act by a long struggle with depression.

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that the Khimpromengineering enterprise is the only carbon fiber manufacturer in Russia, as well as the main supplier of raw materials for the production of Shahed/Geran attack drones.

For example, the aforementioned company supplies materials used in the manufacture of fuselages for long-range drones — Russian copies of the Shahed-136.

In general, this means ensuring about 95% of carbon fiber production in Russia.

Opposition Russian journalists draw attention to the fact that this is the 35th mysterious death of top Russian officials and company executives during the Russian Federation's full-scale war against Ukraine.

For example, it recently became known that Transneft Vice President Andrey Badalov died after falling from the 17th floor window of a building on Rublyovskoye Shosse in Moscow. This happened 2 months ago.

