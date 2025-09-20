Zelenskyy announced an important meeting with Trump
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he will hold talks with US President Donald Trump during the UN General Assembly, which will be held in New York on September 21-24. The heads of state intend to discuss many important issues.

  • Zelenskyy seeks support from the US for Europe to impose stronger sanctions and tighten tariff policies against countries purchasing energy resources from Russia.
  • A significant expectation from the meeting is to hear signals from the American side regarding security assurances for Ukraine and enhanced actions against Russian influence.

The head of state officially confirmed that a series of bilateral talks will take place in New York, including with the American leader.

In addition, a separate meeting of the first ladies of Ukraine and the United States is possible, which will focus on humanitarian issues.

Business, technology, defense, "mineral business". This will be combined with a large economic meeting. And a meeting with the President of the United States of America. Also, most likely, a meeting of the first ladies of Ukraine and the United States on the humanitarian issue, on children.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader added that he would like to hear from his American colleague signals regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as increased sanctions pressure on Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that a basis for security guarantees has already been prepared, which Europe is ready to follow, taking into account that the United States will also be involved.

Against this background, the President of Ukraine recalled that Trump expects strong decisions from Europe.

"Of course, we support all of Europe imposing sanctions and tightening tariff policies against countries that purchase energy resources from Russia," Zelensky emphasized.

