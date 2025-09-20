Zelenskyy announced the creation of Assault Troops

On September 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that a decision had been made to create Assault Troops in Ukraine. He also explained why it was important to do so.

Assault troops are being created in Ukraine

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that we have already established assault battalions and regiments, which have demonstrated excellent results this year.

And we decided that we needed to go into the legal realm. The Russians decided to do the same thing as us. We will now create separate assault troops, this decision has been made. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader also noted that preparations are currently underway for the official announcement of this decision.

"Everything is being prepared, and I think in about a week or ten days everything will be working," predicts Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the President of Ukraine, the Assault Forces will definitely have a "drone component."