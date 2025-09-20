Zelenskyy announced the creation of Assault Troops

On September 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that a decision had been made to create Assault Troops in Ukraine. He also explained why it was important to do so.
Points of attention
- The move follows a decree signed in June 2024 by President Zelenskyy to establish Unmanned Systems Forces in Ukraine's Armed Forces.
- The creation of Assault Troops aligns with similar actions taken by Russia, emphasizing the growing focus on military preparedness in the region.
Assault troops are being created in Ukraine
The Head of State drew attention to the fact that we have already established assault battalions and regiments, which have demonstrated excellent results this year.
The Ukrainian leader also noted that preparations are currently underway for the official announcement of this decision.
According to the President of Ukraine, the Assault Forces will definitely have a "drone component."
As mentioned earlier, in June 2024, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree approving the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to create the Unmanned Systems Forces within the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
