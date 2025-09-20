Zelenskyy announced the creation of Assault Troops
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy announced the creation of Assault Troops

Assault troops are being created in Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

On September 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that a decision had been made to create Assault Troops in Ukraine. He also explained why it was important to do so.

Points of attention

  • The move follows a decree signed in June 2024 by President Zelenskyy to establish Unmanned Systems Forces in Ukraine's Armed Forces.
  • The creation of Assault Troops aligns with similar actions taken by Russia, emphasizing the growing focus on military preparedness in the region.

Assault troops are being created in Ukraine

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that we have already established assault battalions and regiments, which have demonstrated excellent results this year.

And we decided that we needed to go into the legal realm. The Russians decided to do the same thing as us. We will now create separate assault troops, this decision has been made.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader also noted that preparations are currently underway for the official announcement of this decision.

"Everything is being prepared, and I think in about a week or ten days everything will be working," predicts Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the President of Ukraine, the Assault Forces will definitely have a "drone component."

As mentioned earlier, in June 2024, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree approving the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to create the Unmanned Systems Forces within the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump has found an "ally" to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump believes Xi will help him
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin sent "infected units" to capture Pokrovsk
Russian suicide bombers are fighting for Pokrovsk
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I'm trapped." The SVR predicts a large-scale crisis in Russia
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Russia is doomed to crisis

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?