The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the full-scale war that Russia launched against Ukraine has changed the structure of the enemy's economy. Over the past three years of militarization, the Russian Federation has driven itself into a trap from which it is impossible to escape without a serious crisis.
Points of attention
- Decreasing federal revenue, exacerbated by sanctions and technological restrictions, is forcing the Russian government to implement tax hikes and fee increases, further burdening businesses.
- The aggressive military strategy has led to the decline of civilian production quality, hindering Russia's ability to re-enter global markets with advanced products and technologies.
Russia is doomed to crisis
As Ukrainian intelligence notes, the enemy's defense spending has increased to almost 8% of GDP, and the military-industrial complex has become a key driver of demand.
This is what provoked the destruction of the balance, and also threw private business and civilian industries to the sidelines.
What is also important to understand is that the budget of the aggressor country is already rapidly depleting.
Federal treasury revenues have already fallen by almost 17%, primarily due to a decline in oil and gas revenues.
The Russian Ministry of Finance is already forced to raise taxes and introduce new fees, but this only puts more pressure on business.
The de facto aggressor country found itself in a “military rent trap.”
