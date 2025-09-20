Ukraine is preparing a new prisoner exchange with Russia — Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Russia will exchange 1,000 prisoners — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a conversation with journalists on September 19.

Rustem (Umerov, - ed.) spoke with Medinsky about the exchange - they are in contact. We want to take 1,000 people, we are working on the lists. Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Regarding the meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, Zelenskyy said that this issue is currently "without any progress."

We can meet with them tomorrow, if we just want to talk. But we need a result. We have read all their memorandums, we know them well. And they have read ours - they have studied them very well. They know what they want, and we know what we want.

According to him, the Russians are now trying to drag out the negotiations by all means and do not want the war to end.

They lied once again - we are meeting, there is an agreement on the exchange, and in addition to the exchange, there is an agreement on the format in which the leaders will meet to try to agree on the end of the war, on one or another stage. But they met and agreed only on the exchange. They came back and said: "Let's go ahead with the exchange, civilians... after the civilians there will be a call with Rustem, we will discuss further." They had a call. Now they say: "we probably need to do something else - technical meetings." That is, they are delaying everything. Share

Zelenskyy noted that he will discuss this issue with US President Donald Trump, and he will talk to China.