Ukraine is preparing a new prisoner exchange with Russia — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine is preparing a new prisoner exchange with Russia — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Ukraine is preparing a new prisoner exchange with Russia. A thousand Ukrainians may be returned home.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine's readiness for a significant prisoner exchange with Russia involving a thousand individuals.
  • Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations show little progress in resolving the conflict, with Russia accused of prolonging the talks and hindering peace efforts.
  • Zelenskyy highlights the importance of achieving concrete results in the negotiations and expresses his intention to involve international partners like the US and China in the process.

Ukraine and Russia will exchange 1,000 prisoners — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a conversation with journalists on September 19.

Rustem (Umerov, - ed.) spoke with Medinsky about the exchange - they are in contact. We want to take 1,000 people, we are working on the lists.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Regarding the meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, Zelenskyy said that this issue is currently "without any progress."

We can meet with them tomorrow, if we just want to talk. But we need a result. We have read all their memorandums, we know them well. And they have read ours - they have studied them very well. They know what they want, and we know what we want.

According to him, the Russians are now trying to drag out the negotiations by all means and do not want the war to end.

They lied once again - we are meeting, there is an agreement on the exchange, and in addition to the exchange, there is an agreement on the format in which the leaders will meet to try to agree on the end of the war, on one or another stage. But they met and agreed only on the exchange. They came back and said: "Let's go ahead with the exchange, civilians... after the civilians there will be a call with Rustem, we will discuss further." They had a call. Now they say: "we probably need to do something else - technical meetings." That is, they are delaying everything.

Zelenskyy noted that he will discuss this issue with US President Donald Trump, and he will talk to China.

I think everyone will do their bit to make the meeting at the leadership level happen.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Our people are at home. Ukraine and Russia hold new prisoner exchange
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine continues to rescue its citizens from Russian captivity
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine held the ninth stage of prisoner exchange with Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine held the ninth stage of prisoner exchange with Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine held the 68th prisoner exchange with Russia — first details
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
prisoner

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?