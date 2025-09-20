Ukraine is preparing a new prisoner exchange with Russia — Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing a new prisoner exchange with Russia. A thousand Ukrainians may be returned home.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine's readiness for a significant prisoner exchange with Russia involving a thousand individuals.
- Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations show little progress in resolving the conflict, with Russia accused of prolonging the talks and hindering peace efforts.
- Zelenskyy highlights the importance of achieving concrete results in the negotiations and expresses his intention to involve international partners like the US and China in the process.
Ukraine and Russia will exchange 1,000 prisoners — Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a conversation with journalists on September 19.
Regarding the meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, Zelenskyy said that this issue is currently "without any progress."
We can meet with them tomorrow, if we just want to talk. But we need a result. We have read all their memorandums, we know them well. And they have read ours - they have studied them very well. They know what they want, and we know what we want.
According to him, the Russians are now trying to drag out the negotiations by all means and do not want the war to end.
Zelenskyy noted that he will discuss this issue with US President Donald Trump, and he will talk to China.
I think everyone will do their bit to make the meeting at the leadership level happen.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-