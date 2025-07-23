Ukraine held the ninth stage of prisoner exchange with Russia

On July 23, the ninth stage of the exchange of prisoners of war took place, which was agreed upon in Istanbul between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

Ukraine returns its citizens from Russian captivity

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Seriously ill and seriously injured defenders are returning home. We can now talk about the details — during all stages of the latest Istanbul agreements, we managed to return more than 1,000 of our people. For thousands of families, it is a joy to hug their loved ones again. Thank you to everyone who worked on this. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The soldiers returning today defended Ukraine on various fronts. A significant number were held captive for over three years.

Our homes

Everyone will receive the necessary support and medical care.

Our homes

It is important that the exchanges continue and our people return home. Thank you to everyone who continues this vital work. Returning all of our people is a priority for the state. And we will continue all efforts to ensure that all of our people return from captivity. Share

Our homes

Among the liberated were soldiers, sergeants, officers, and even the last of the defenders of Snake Island.

At the current stage, it has been possible to release servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular from units of the State Border Guard, the Navy, the Territorial Defense Forces, as well as soldiers of the State Border Service, the National Guard, and the National Police of Ukraine.

Some of the soldiers released today were captured during the defense of Mariupol and spent more than 3 years in captivity. The youngest was 27 years old, the oldest was 66 years old.