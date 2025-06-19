Ukraine returns a group of seriously ill defenders from Russian captivity — first photos

A group of seriously ill Defenders has been released from Russian captivity - another stage of exchange has been carried out in accordance with the Istanbul Agreements.
Points of attention
- Ukraine has released a group of seriously ill defenders from Russian captivity as part of the prisoner exchange under the Istanbul Agreements.
- The released Ukrainian servicemen suffer from serious medical conditions and health issues resulting from their captivity, including weight loss, dystrophy, ulcers, and vision problems.
- The defenders represent various military units and regions, with many of them being captured during the defense of Mariupol and having been in captivity for over 3 years.
Ukraine returns defenders from Russian captivity
Today, another stage of the large-scale exchange of prisoners in the "seriously ill and wounded" category took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul. The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, released a group of Defenders with injuries and significant health problems from Russian captivity.
Military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including representatives of the Naval Forces, Airborne Assault Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the State Border Service and the National Guard of Ukraine, have returned to their homeland.
Every Defender released today has serious medical diagnoses and illnesses resulting from their injuries and captivity. Many have significant weight loss, dystrophy, ulcers, vision problems, musculoskeletal diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and digestive problems.
Most of the released soldiers had been in captivity for over 3 years. A significant number of them were captured during the defense of Mariupol.
All the Defenders liberated today are representatives of the private and non-commissioned officers.
The Defenders released from captivity will undergo all necessary medical examinations, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire time they were in captivity.
The Coordination Headquarters continues its work and we are preparing the next stage of the prisoner exchange in the near future. We are working on the return of everyone! Glory to Ukraine!
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-