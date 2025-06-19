Ukraine returns a group of seriously ill defenders from Russian captivity — first photos

A group of seriously ill Defenders has been released from Russian captivity - another stage of exchange has been carried out in accordance with the Istanbul Agreements.

Ukraine returns defenders from Russian captivity

Today, another stage of the large-scale exchange of prisoners in the "seriously ill and wounded" category took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul. The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, released a group of Defenders with injuries and significant health problems from Russian captivity.

Military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including representatives of the Naval Forces, Airborne Assault Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the State Border Service and the National Guard of Ukraine, have returned to their homeland.

Every Defender released today has serious medical diagnoses and illnesses resulting from their injuries and captivity. Many have significant weight loss, dystrophy, ulcers, vision problems, musculoskeletal diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and digestive problems.

Most of the released soldiers had been in captivity for over 3 years. A significant number of them were captured during the defense of Mariupol.

All the Defenders liberated today are representatives of the private and non-commissioned officers.

In general, Ukrainians who fought in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, as well as Zaporizhia and Kyiv regions are returning home. Share

The Defenders released from captivity will undergo all necessary medical examinations, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire time they were in captivity.

