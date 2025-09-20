Kellogg revealed Trump's real attitude towards Putin
Kellogg revealed Trump's real attitude towards Putin

Trump is hiding his real attitude towards Putin
Source:  The Telegraph

US leader Donald Trump is actually angrier about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's behavior than he lets on publicly, according to US President Donald Trump's special envoy, General Keith Kellogg.

Trump is hiding his real attitude towards Putin

He (Trump — ed.) is irritated. He thought his personal relationship with Putin would bring results. Instead, Putin is deceiving him. Behind closed doors, President Trump is much angrier than in public.

Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg

Special Representative of the President of the United States

According to the American general, he has differences with the head of the White House regarding the scenario for ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Kellogg officially confirmed that he would seek a ceasefire on the battlefield.

He also pointed out the main problem: Putin still believes he is winning, which is why he is not agreeing to peace yet.

"Trump prefers peace talks first. I prefer a ceasefire first, because once it stops, it's hard to restore it," Kellogg emphasized.

Trump's representative still cannot understand why the Kremlin ignores the colossal losses of its own troops.

"It's shocking. Russia doesn't care about human life. The public doesn't care either. That's what's terrible," the general noted.

