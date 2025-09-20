US leader Donald Trump is actually angrier about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's behavior than he lets on publicly, according to US President Donald Trump's special envoy, General Keith Kellogg.
Points of attention
- Kellogg highlights Russia's indifference towards human life and the lack of concern from both the Russian government and the public, showcasing the shocking reality of the situation.
- The revelations bring to light the complexities of international relations and the challenges faced in negotiating peace amidst conflicting agendas and priorities.
Trump is hiding his real attitude towards Putin
According to the American general, he has differences with the head of the White House regarding the scenario for ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Kellogg officially confirmed that he would seek a ceasefire on the battlefield.
He also pointed out the main problem: Putin still believes he is winning, which is why he is not agreeing to peace yet.
Trump's representative still cannot understand why the Kremlin ignores the colossal losses of its own troops.
