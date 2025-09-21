Watch: DIU soldiers hit 3 Russian Mi-8 helicopters

On the morning of September 21, the Main Intelligence Directorate announced the results of a new successful operation by the “Ghost” soldiers in the temporarily occupied Crimea by the Russians. This time, the targets of the scouts were enemy Mi-8 helicopters and the “Sky-U” radar.

DIU reports new enemy targets hit

On the morning of September 21, the Main Intelligence Directorate officially confirmed that the Russian occupiers' aircraft fleet in temporarily occupied Crimea had again suffered colossal losses.

These are the results of the successful combat work of the masters of the special unit of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine “Ghosts”.

Three enemy multi-purpose Mi-8 helicopters were hit, as well as an expensive Russian 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" radar, the official statement of Ukrainian military intelligence says. Share

Moreover, the DIU press service published a bonus shot — a photo of the wreckage of one of the Muscovite Mi-8 helicopters destroyed by the DIU "Ghosts".