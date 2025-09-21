On the morning of September 21, the Main Intelligence Directorate announced the results of a new successful operation by the “Ghost” soldiers in the temporarily occupied Crimea by the Russians. This time, the targets of the scouts were enemy Mi-8 helicopters and the “Sky-U” radar.
Points of attention
- The armed struggle continues as Ukrainian intelligence promises more operations against enemy targets, showcasing their determination and resilience in the conflict.
- The recent operation highlights the ongoing tensions and military actions in the region, underscoring the relentless efforts of Ukrainian forces to defend their sovereignty.
DIU reports new enemy targets hit
On the morning of September 21, the Main Intelligence Directorate officially confirmed that the Russian occupiers' aircraft fleet in temporarily occupied Crimea had again suffered colossal losses.
These are the results of the successful combat work of the masters of the special unit of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine “Ghosts”.
Moreover, the DIU press service published a bonus shot — a photo of the wreckage of one of the Muscovite Mi-8 helicopters destroyed by the DIU "Ghosts".