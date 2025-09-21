"This shouldn't happen." Trump orders increased pressure on Europe

US leader Donald Trump has once again publicly demanded that European countries "stop buying oil" from Russia. He made his clear demand during a dinner in Mount Vernon, Virginia, and also gave an order to his team.

Trump increases pressure on Europe

Europeans are buying oil from Russia — this shouldn't be happening, right? Donald Trump President of the United States

What is important to understand is that after meeting with British leader Keir Starmer, the head of the White House emphasized that he is ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia, "but not when the people I fight for are buying oil from Russia."

Despite the fact that direct purchases of Russian oil by most European countries ceased in 2022, small volumes continue to flow to Hungary and other landlocked countries in the east.

One cannot also ignore the fact that some EU countries also import diesel fuel from India and Turkey, where Russian oil is processed into fuel.

Against this backdrop, Donald Trump ordered US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker to increase pressure on Europe.