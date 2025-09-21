Macron plans to challenge Trump — what's happening
Macron plans to challenge Trump — what's happening

What is known about Macron's new plan?
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

According to Politico, French leader Emmanuel Macron wants to consolidate a number of countries around the idea of recognizing a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly session. In this way, he will demonstrate a global counterweight to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Points of attention

  • If successful, the recognition by France, Great Britain, and other countries would mark a significant diplomatic victory for Macron and his team.
  • The potential increase in international pressure on Israel could lead to concessions, according to some sources, as Macron's plan gains momentum.

According to insiders, the key idea is to declare the recognition of the Palestinian state by France, Great Britain, Belgium, Portugal, Luxembourg, Malta, Andorra, Australia and Canada.

If this happens, it will be a major "diplomatic victory" for Macron and his team.

The French leader's key goal is to demonstrate that there is a global counterweight to US President Donald Trump's support for Israel's war in Gaza, and to achieve peace.

Journalists point out that Macron's plan to present a "united front" on this issue points to the EU's disunity.

Germany, Italy, Greece and the Netherlands will not join in recognizing Palestine. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will not even come to New York, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni insists that she does not support recognizing a Palestinian state "before it is created."

According to one anonymous source, Israel may concede, as international pressure on it has significantly increased.

How do you like that?

