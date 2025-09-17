EU plans to punish Israel for terror in Gaza

The European Commission is already proposing a series of steps to punish Israel for its military actions in the Gaza Strip and the dire humanitarian situation there. The first is the suspension of certain trade provisions of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Israel must answer for its actions

There is currently a high probability that official Brussels will suspend direct support for various Israeli projects.

The European Union has already concluded that the actions of the Israeli authorities have violated fundamental elements related to respect for human rights and democratic principles.

This gives the EU authorities the right to suspend the Agreement unilaterally.

The violation concerns the rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza following Israel's military intervention, the blockade of humanitarian aid, the escalation of military operations, and the decision of the Israeli authorities to advance a construction plan in the West Bank. Share

According to experts, the suspension concerns the main trade provisions of the Agreement.

In effect, this would result in Israel losing preferential access to the bloc's market.