Lavrov has given a new batch of lies
Source:  online.ua

Dictator Putin's henchman and scandalous Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has launched new accusations against NATO and the European Union. He has begun cynically lying that they have declared a "real war" on Russia "through the hands of Ukraine" and are directly participating in it.

The scandalous Russian diplomat made a statement on this matter during a meeting of G20 foreign ministers.

Sergey Lavrov has once again started inventing that the "crisis" in Ukraine was "provoked by the collective West."

Moreover, he cynically added that NATO and the EU "declared a real war on Russia through Ukraine and are directly participating in it."

What is important to understand is that these loud statements came a few days after US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine could return the territories seized by Russia, and compared Russia itself to a "paper tiger" (an English expression that roughly means "a colossus with feet of clay").

The White House chief also added that NATO countries should have the right to shoot down Russian drones that cross their airspace.

With time, patience, and financial support from Europe, and in particular NATO, restoring the original borders that started this war is a very real option. Why not? — said the American leader on September 23

How do you like that?

