Watch: Ukraine strikes oil refinery in Krasnodar region of Russia
Source:  online.ua

On the night of September 26, Ukrainian strike drones successfully attacked the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. According to the latest reports, a fire broke out at one of the installations.

Points of attention

  • Reports of Ukrainian UAVs being shot down over various regions indicate a broader military engagement in the area.
  • The ongoing attacks showcase the intensity of the conflict and the strategic maneuvers employed by both parties.

The fact of the attack was officially confirmed by the Operations Headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

Its representatives claim that "drone debris fell on one of the Afipsky Refinery's installations, causing a fire on an area of 30 square meters."

What is important to understand is that this oil refinery, the main products of which are gasoline and diesel fuel, is involved in supplying the troops of the Russian invaders in Ukraine.

The annual processing volume is 6.25 million tons of oil per year.

It is also worth recalling that on the night of August 28, 2025, Ukrainian soldiers had already successfully attacked this facility in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

Also, a video of a UAV attack on Rostov-on-Don this night is being published online.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that 55 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down overnight over Russia and annexed Crimea:

  • 20 UAVs — over the waters of the Sea of Azov,

  • 14 — over the territory of Rostov region,

  • 14 — over the territory of the Republic of Crimea,

  • 3 — over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory,

  • 1 — over the territory of the Kursk region,

  • 1 — over the territory of the Kursk region,

  • 1 — over the territory of Kursk region; Voronezh region,

  • 1 — over the territory of the Tambov region.

