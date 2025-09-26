Watch: Ukraine strikes oil refinery in Krasnodar region of Russia

On the night of September 26, Ukrainian strike drones successfully attacked the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. According to the latest reports, a fire broke out at one of the installations.

“Bavovna” in Russia on September 26 — what is known

The fact of the attack was officially confirmed by the Operations Headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

Its representatives claim that "drone debris fell on one of the Afipsky Refinery's installations, causing a fire on an area of 30 square meters."

What is important to understand is that this oil refinery, the main products of which are gasoline and diesel fuel, is involved in supplying the troops of the Russian invaders in Ukraine.

The annual processing volume is 6.25 million tons of oil per year.

It is also worth recalling that on the night of August 28, 2025, Ukrainian soldiers had already successfully attacked this facility in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

Also, a video of a UAV attack on Rostov-on-Don this night is being published online.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that 55 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down overnight over Russia and annexed Crimea: