Watch: large-scale "bavovna" was heard in several regions of the Russia and occupied Crimea

Residents of Yeysk, Slavyansk-on-Kuban, and neighboring cities in Russia reported a series of explosions and drone flights. There were also reports of gunfire in Belgorod and temporarily occupied Crimea.

Russians complained about “bavovna” in a number of regions

Several settlements in the Krasnodar Territory were hit by drones.

In Yeysk and Slavyansk-on-Kuban, residents recorded the sounds of explosions and the operation of air defense systems.

According to eyewitnesses, more than a dozen bursts were heard, and according to preliminary data, several drones were shot down.

Some public forums report that drones hit the Kanevskaya traction substation in the village of Starodereviankovskaya, Krasnodar Territory, at least 5 times. There is no official confirmation of this yet.

Residents of Temryuk, Krymsk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk also report drone flights and sirens.

In Slavyansk-on-Kuban, drone fragments fell on the territory of three private houses, damaging facades, roofs and breaking glass. In addition, falling debris caused a fire in the grass in the industrial zone. There were no human casualties, emergency and operational services are working at the scene.

An upper stage from a Russian rocket hit a residential building in Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the Krasnodar Territory. Local media claim that the photo shows a Ukrainian "drone missile."

The footage probably shows the upper stage of the Russian Pantsir-S1 missile, ASTRA readers noted.

The "authorities" of occupied Crimea reported deaths and injuries as a result of a Ukrainian UAV attack on facilities on the territory of the "Foros" sanatorium.

The school building in the village was also damaged. Unfortunately, there are victims and fatalities. At the moment, the number of victims is about 15 people, the number of fatalities is being specified, — said Sergey Aksyonov.

According to media reports, the FSB has "entrenched itself" in the Foros sanatorium and high-ranking officials are there. Some publics wrote yesterday that the Terletsky boarding house arrived. Confirmation is needed.

According to him, the fall of debris from a downed drone also caused an outbreak of dry grass in the area of the city of Yalta.

Drones also attacked Belgorod. Local authorities reported that an alleged "UAV drone" detonated near the city administration building, injuring two people.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country reported the alleged shooting down of 113 Ukrainian drones over the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea.