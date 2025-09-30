Air Defense Forces Confirm Hitting 19 Russian Drones at 6 Locations

During the night of September 29-30, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with 65 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 46 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known

The Russians launched a new airstrike on September 29 at around 9:00 p.m.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that over 40 of them are martyrs.

Aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 46 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 19 attack UAVs were hit at 6 locations, and downed UAVs (fragments) fell at 2 locations.