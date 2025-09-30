Air Defense Forces Confirm Hitting 19 Russian Drones at 6 Locations

During the night of September 29-30, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with 65 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 46 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.
Points of attention
- Stay informed on the latest developments and follow safety measures to ensure protection during these critical times.
- Unity and coordinated efforts are crucial in facing the challenges posed by the continuous attacks - together, towards victory!
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known
The Russians launched a new airstrike on September 29 at around 9:00 p.m.
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.
What is important to understand is that over 40 of them are martyrs.
Aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 19 attack UAVs were hit at 6 locations, and downed UAVs (fragments) fell at 2 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-