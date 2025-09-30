Air Defense Forces Confirm Hitting 19 Russian Drones at 6 Locations
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air Defense Forces Confirm Hitting 19 Russian Drones at 6 Locations

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what is known
Читати українською

During the night of September 29-30, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with 65 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 46 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

Points of attention

  • Stay informed on the latest developments and follow safety measures to ensure protection during these critical times.
  • Unity and coordinated efforts are crucial in facing the challenges posed by the continuous attacks - together, towards victory!

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known

The Russians launched a new airstrike on September 29 at around 9:00 p.m.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that over 40 of them are martyrs.

Aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 46 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 19 attack UAVs were hit at 6 locations, and downed UAVs (fragments) fell at 2 locations.

The attack continues — new groups of strike UAVs have arrived in the north and east. Follow safety measures! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory!

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin sent "infected units" to capture Pokrovsk
Russian suicide bombers are fighting for Pokrovsk
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The economy is going to hell." Trump issues new warning to Putin
The White House
Trump reminded Putin that he is in a dead end
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian army kills couple with children in Sumy region
Sumy OVA
Russians killed an entire family in Sumy region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?