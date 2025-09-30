Ukrainian military begins deployment in Denmark — what's happening?
Category
World
Publication date

Ukrainian military begins deployment in Denmark — what's happening?

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy announced a new mission for Ukraine
Читати українською

On September 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers had begun deploying their mission in Denmark. The main goal is to share their own experience in protecting against drones.

Points of attention

  • The mission will facilitate Ukraine's cooperation with other European nations in enhancing drone defense capabilities.
  • The initiative highlights Ukraine's crucial role in promoting safety in the skies and signifies a significant step towards strengthening European security measures against drone threats.

Zelenskyy announced a new mission for Ukraine

Our military has begun a mission in Denmark to share Ukrainian experience in drone defense. The guys arrived to participate in joint exercises with partners, which could become the basis for a new system to counter Russian and any other drones.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that it is our country's experience that is the most relevant in Europe right now.

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian experience, specialists, and technologies can become the basis of the future European "Drone Wall".

What is important to understand is that this is a truly global project that will guarantee safety in the skies.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The President of Ukraine has already heard the report of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky on the first report of the team from Denmark.

He instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to work promptly with all partners in Europe who are actually capable of deploying a system to counter drones. The results of the mission in Denmark will form an appropriate framework for cooperation with other European countries.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We have an agreement." The EU announced a large-scale agreement with Ukraine
What is known about the new EU-Ukraine agreement?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US explained the sharp change of course towards Belarus
What is Trump's team trying to achieve?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will receive Gripen fighters, but there is a "but"
Gripen for Ukraine — what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?