Ukrainian military begins deployment in Denmark — what's happening?

On September 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers had begun deploying their mission in Denmark. The main goal is to share their own experience in protecting against drones.

Zelenskyy announced a new mission for Ukraine

Our military has begun a mission in Denmark to share Ukrainian experience in drone defense. The guys arrived to participate in joint exercises with partners, which could become the basis for a new system to counter Russian and any other drones. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that it is our country's experience that is the most relevant in Europe right now.

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian experience, specialists, and technologies can become the basis of the future European "Drone Wall".

What is important to understand is that this is a truly global project that will guarantee safety in the skies.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The President of Ukraine has already heard the report of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky on the first report of the team from Denmark.