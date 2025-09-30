Ukrainian military begins deployment in Denmark — what's happening?

On September 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers had begun deploying their mission in Denmark. The main goal is to share their own experience in protecting against drones.
Points of attention
- The mission will facilitate Ukraine's cooperation with other European nations in enhancing drone defense capabilities.
- The initiative highlights Ukraine's crucial role in promoting safety in the skies and signifies a significant step towards strengthening European security measures against drone threats.
Zelenskyy announced a new mission for Ukraine
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that it is our country's experience that is the most relevant in Europe right now.
According to Zelensky, Ukrainian experience, specialists, and technologies can become the basis of the future European "Drone Wall".
What is important to understand is that this is a truly global project that will guarantee safety in the skies.
The President of Ukraine has already heard the report of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky on the first report of the team from Denmark.
