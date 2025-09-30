"We have an agreement." The EU announced a large-scale agreement with Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen officially confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Ukraine to allocate two billion euros for drone technology.
Points of attention
- European Commissioner for Defense highlights the urgent need for a 'drone wall' on the EU's eastern flank, underlining the importance of advanced military technology in the region.
- The agreement signifies a crucial step in strengthening military support for Ukraine and enhancing technological capabilities for defense purposes.
What is known about the new EU-Ukraine agreement?
According to Ursula von der Leyen, as of today, it is extremely important to continue and strengthen military support for Ukraine.
She also added that Ukraine can be considered "our first line of defense."
Moreover, it is indicated that this will give official Brussels the opportunity to take advantage of this technology.
As mentioned earlier, a few weeks ago, the head of the European Commission announced the allocation of an advance loan of 6 billion euros for the production of drones for Ukraine.
It is financed by the proceeds from frozen Russian assets,
Also, against the backdrop of recent events, European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius called for the urgent development of a "drone wall" on the EU's eastern flank.
