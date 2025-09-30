"We have an agreement." The EU announced a large-scale agreement with Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

"We have an agreement." The EU announced a large-scale agreement with Ukraine

What is known about the new EU-Ukraine agreement?
Читати українською

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen officially confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Ukraine to allocate two billion euros for drone technology.

Points of attention

  • European Commissioner for Defense highlights the urgent need for a 'drone wall' on the EU's eastern flank, underlining the importance of advanced military technology in the region.
  • The agreement signifies a crucial step in strengthening military support for Ukraine and enhancing technological capabilities for defense purposes.

What is known about the new EU-Ukraine agreement?

According to Ursula von der Leyen, as of today, it is extremely important to continue and strengthen military support for Ukraine.

She also added that Ukraine can be considered "our first line of defense."

So, specifically, we agreed with Ukraine that a total of 2 billion euros will be spent on drones. This now allows Ukraine to scale up and use its full potential.

Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Commission

Moreover, it is indicated that this will give official Brussels the opportunity to take advantage of this technology.

As mentioned earlier, a few weeks ago, the head of the European Commission announced the allocation of an advance loan of 6 billion euros for the production of drones for Ukraine.

It is financed by the proceeds from frozen Russian assets,

Also, against the backdrop of recent events, European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius called for the urgent development of a "drone wall" on the EU's eastern flank.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Long-range strikes on Russia. The Kremlin reacted to Trump's decision
Kremlin studies possible consequences of Trump's new decision
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The West strikes 3 powerful blows at Putin in response to the escalation
The West wants to put Putin in his place
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSR hit S-400 Triumph air defense system radar in Crimea
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO hunted a new enemy target

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?