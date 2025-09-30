"We have an agreement." The EU announced a large-scale agreement with Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen officially confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Ukraine to allocate two billion euros for drone technology.

What is known about the new EU-Ukraine agreement?

According to Ursula von der Leyen, as of today, it is extremely important to continue and strengthen military support for Ukraine.

She also added that Ukraine can be considered "our first line of defense."

So, specifically, we agreed with Ukraine that a total of 2 billion euros will be spent on drones. This now allows Ukraine to scale up and use its full potential. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

Moreover, it is indicated that this will give official Brussels the opportunity to take advantage of this technology.

As mentioned earlier, a few weeks ago, the head of the European Commission announced the allocation of an advance loan of 6 billion euros for the production of drones for Ukraine.

It is financed by the proceeds from frozen Russian assets,