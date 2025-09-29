The US special envoy to Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, has officially confirmed that US leader Donald Trump has finally allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has already reacted to this move.
Points of attention
- The news has raised serious concerns as Russia has not disclosed its reaction if Ukraine receives Tomahawk missiles.
- The situation calls for a deep analysis to understand the possible outcomes of this significant development.
Kremlin studies possible consequences of Trump's new decision
On September 28, US Vice President J.D. Vance told reporters that the White House was already discussing the potential provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that Tomahawk is a family of American subsonic cruise missiles manufactured by Raytheon.
Tomahawk is a long-range strategic and tactical missile that travels at extremely low altitudes, avoiding terrain.
According to Peskov, dictator Putin's team has already heard this news and is studying all the details.
Putin's spokesman was unable to answer reporters about Russia's reaction if Ukraine does receive Tomahawk missiles.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-