The US special envoy to Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, has officially confirmed that US leader Donald Trump has finally allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has already reacted to this move.

Kremlin studies possible consequences of Trump's new decision

On September 28, US Vice President J.D. Vance told reporters that the White House was already discussing the potential provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that Tomahawk is a family of American subsonic cruise missiles manufactured by Raytheon.

Tomahawk is a long-range strategic and tactical missile that travels at extremely low altitudes, avoiding terrain.

According to Peskov, dictator Putin's team has already heard this news and is studying all the details.

The question, as before, is as follows: who can launch these missiles, even if they end up on the territory of the Kiev regime — can only Ukrainians launch them or should the American military do it? Who gives the targets to these missiles — the American side or the Ukrainians themselves? And so on. Therefore, a very deep analysis is needed here. We have certainly heard the statements, they are very serious, we are studying them Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

Putin's spokesman was unable to answer reporters about Russia's reaction if Ukraine does receive Tomahawk missiles.