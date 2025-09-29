Russia attacked Kherson — 2 dead and 2 wounded
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
On the morning of September 29, Russian invaders attacked a checkpoint in Kherson. According to the latest data, a 40-year-old police officer was killed, another law enforcement officer was wounded. In addition, the enemy killed a local resident and wounded a civilian.

The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, as well as the National Police of Ukraine, spoke about the situation in the city after the enemy attacks.

According to official data, Russian invaders opened fire on a checkpoint in Kherson, killing a 40-year-old policeman on the spot.

In addition, it is noted that a 21-year-old law enforcement officer received a mine-explosive injury and concussion, and has already been taken to the hospital.

Russian strikes caused damage to 17 objects: two apartment buildings and eight private houses, critical infrastructure facilities, two cars, and a warehouse, the National Police said in a statement.

It is also indicated that in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a private house — a 46-year-old man was injured.

According to the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, in the same area, a local resident was mortally wounded as a result of enemy shelling. His identity is currently being established.

