Russia attacked Kherson — 2 dead and 2 wounded

On the morning of September 29, Russian invaders attacked a checkpoint in Kherson. According to the latest data, a 40-year-old police officer was killed, another law enforcement officer was wounded. In addition, the enemy killed a local resident and wounded a civilian.
Points of attention
- Authorities are actively providing updates on the situation and taking necessary measures to address the aftermath of the attacks.
- The tragic events in Kherson highlight the ongoing conflict and violence in the region, urging for immediate international attention and intervention.
Russia is terrorizing Kherson again
The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, as well as the National Police of Ukraine, spoke about the situation in the city after the enemy attacks.
According to official data, Russian invaders opened fire on a checkpoint in Kherson, killing a 40-year-old policeman on the spot.
In addition, it is noted that a 21-year-old law enforcement officer received a mine-explosive injury and concussion, and has already been taken to the hospital.
It is also indicated that in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a private house — a 46-year-old man was injured.
According to the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, in the same area, a local resident was mortally wounded as a result of enemy shelling. His identity is currently being established.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-