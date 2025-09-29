Unmanned Systems Forces shot down a Russian Mi-28 with an FPV drone — video

On September 29, it became known that pilots of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter with an FPV drone.

The new success of Ukrainian soldiers was reported by the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdy.

The Mi-28 helicopter was DESTROYED by pilots of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces with an FPV drone, he said. Share

In addition, Robert “MADYAR” Brody immediately demonstrated video confirmation of his words:

The Russian invaders have not yet reacted to a new large-scale loss for their army.

What is important to understand is that the Mi-28 (NATO reporting name: Havoc, literally "devastator") is a Soviet and Russian attack helicopter designed to search for and destroy tanks and other armored vehicles, as well as low-speed air targets and enemy manpower, in conditions of active fire counteraction.

