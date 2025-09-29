Unmanned Systems Forces shot down a Russian Mi-28 with an FPV drone — video
Forces of unmanned systems
On September 29, it became known that pilots of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter with an FPV drone.

Points of attention

  • The Mi-28, also known as Havoc, is a Soviet and Russian attack helicopter equipped with powerful engines and designed for various combat scenarios.
  • The successful attack on the Mi-28 highlights the effectiveness of using FPV drones for strategic military operations in countering enemy threats.

The new success of Ukrainian soldiers was reported by the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdy.

The Mi-28 helicopter was DESTROYED by pilots of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces with an FPV drone, he said.

In addition, Robert “MADYAR” Brody immediately demonstrated video confirmation of his words:

The Russian invaders have not yet reacted to a new large-scale loss for their army.

What is important to understand is that the Mi-28 (NATO reporting name: Havoc, literally "devastator") is a Soviet and Russian attack helicopter designed to search for and destroy tanks and other armored vehicles, as well as low-speed air targets and enemy manpower, in conditions of active fire counteraction.

Technical specifications:

  • Crew: 2 people (pilot and navigator-operator)

  • Fuselage length: 17.05 m

  • Height: 3.82 m

  • Width: 5.89 m

  • Rotor diameter: 17.5 m

  • Steering propeller diameter: 3.85 m

  • Empty weight: 8,095 kg

  • Normal take-off weight: 10,900 kg

  • Maximum take-off weight: 12,100 kg

  • Fuel mass in internal tanks: 1500 kg

  • Power plant: 2 × TVaD VK-2500/VK-2500P

  • Engine power: 2 × 2400/2500 hp (in takeoff mode)

