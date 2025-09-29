Ukrainian soldiers hit 5 important Russian army targets at once

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on September 28, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one UAV control point, and five other important facilities of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 29, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 09/29/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,109,590 (+1,080) people,

tanks — 11,218 (+7) units,

artillery systems — 33,284 (+53) units,

MLRS — 1,504 (+1) units,

air defense systems — 1,224 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 65,002 (+617) units,

cruise missiles — 3,790 (+43) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63,151 (+111) units,

special equipment — 3,979 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 81 air strikes, used 50 missiles and dropped 156 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,682 attacks, including 124 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,432 kamikaze drones to destroy them.