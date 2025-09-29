Ukrainian soldiers hit 5 important Russian army targets at once

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on September 28, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one UAV control point, and five other important facilities of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Recent enemy activities included missile launches, air strikes, guided bomb usage, rocket launcher attacks, and kamikaze drone engagements in different regions.
- The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues with daily military actions, including air strikes on specific settlements in regions like Zaporizhia and Kherson.
Losses of the Russian army as of September 29, 2025
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 09/29/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,109,590 (+1,080) people,
tanks — 11,218 (+7) units,
artillery systems — 33,284 (+53) units,
MLRS — 1,504 (+1) units,
air defense systems — 1,224 (+1) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 65,002 (+617) units,
cruise missiles — 3,790 (+43) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63,151 (+111) units,
special equipment — 3,979 (+2) units.
Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 81 air strikes, used 50 missiles and dropped 156 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 4,682 attacks, including 124 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,432 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Zaliznychne and Novoselivka in the Zaporizhia region; and Olhivka in the Kherson region.
