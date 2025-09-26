The Washington Post points out that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin outdid himself by framing American leader Donald Trump. Overall, this led to the Kremlin's main mistake - the president of the most powerful superpower sided with Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The article highlights how Putin's actions, including refusal to meet with Zelensky and intensified attacks on civilians, alienated Trump and showcased the Russian leader's misjudgment in dealing with the US administration.
- The ongoing dynamics in the conflict underscore Putin's strategic errors and the repercussions of his actions on the geopolitical landscape, as outlined in The Washington Post analysis.
Putin did not calculate all his moves and their consequences
According to Mark Thiessen, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former chief speechwriter for President George W. Bush, Trump's turn toward Ukraine was inevitable.
And all because the Russian dictator has publicly humiliated the US president many times in a row and ignored their agreements.
It's no secret that the head of the White House gave Vladimir Putin chances to prove his interest in ending the war.
However, the Kremlin leader continued to bend his line and refused to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to Marc Thiessen, Putin's main mistake was accepting Trump's invitation to attend the summit in Alaska last month.
