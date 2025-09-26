The Washington Post points out that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin outdid himself by framing American leader Donald Trump. Overall, this led to the Kremlin's main mistake - the president of the most powerful superpower sided with Ukraine.

Putin did not calculate all his moves and their consequences

According to Mark Thiessen, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former chief speechwriter for President George W. Bush, Trump's turn toward Ukraine was inevitable.

And all because the Russian dictator has publicly humiliated the US president many times in a row and ignored their agreements.

It's no secret that the head of the White House gave Vladimir Putin chances to prove his interest in ending the war.

However, the Kremlin leader continued to bend his line and refused to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Marc Thiessen, Putin's main mistake was accepting Trump's invitation to attend the summit in Alaska last month.