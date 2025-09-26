Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that in the Pokrov direction, the Russian invaders, who were trying to expand the front, found themselves trapped.
Points of attention
- Syrsky's strategic move in the Pokrovsky direction demonstrates the Ukrainian military's agility and effectiveness in countering Russian aggression.
- Details of the Defense Forces' other successes on the front will be revealed at a later time, highlighting ongoing efforts to defend Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
What is happening in the Pokrovsky direction?
According to Syrsky, after the fighting in the direction of Myrnograd and in the Novoekonomichesky area, the Russian invaders began to move the fighting north.
The enemy managed to advance to a depth of 12 to 20 km thanks to a significant superiority in manpower.
Against the backdrop of recent events, Ukrainian soldiers quickly transferred several military units to cut off enemy groups along the barrier line — the Kazennyi Torets River.
According to him, the Defense Forces have achieved other successes on the front, but the details will be revealed later.
Syrsky also officially confirmed that the active front now has a length of almost 1,250 km.
What is important to understand is that this line has increased by approximately 200 km this year.
