Syrsky announced a trap for the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction
Ukraine
Syrsky announced a trap for the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

What is happening in the Pokrovsky direction?
Source:  UNIAN

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that in the Pokrov direction, the Russian invaders, who were trying to expand the front, found themselves trapped.

  • Syrsky's strategic move in the Pokrovsky direction demonstrates the Ukrainian military's agility and effectiveness in countering Russian aggression.
  • Details of the Defense Forces' other successes on the front will be revealed at a later time, highlighting ongoing efforts to defend Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to Syrsky, after the fighting in the direction of Myrnograd and in the Novoekonomichesky area, the Russian invaders began to move the fighting north.

The enemy managed to advance to a depth of 12 to 20 km thanks to a significant superiority in manpower.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Ukrainian soldiers quickly transferred several military units to cut off enemy groups along the barrier line — the Kazennyi Torets River.

Thus, those enemy units that advanced deep into the area found themselves in a kind of "bag." At the same time, we closed this line with the actions of our Airborne Assault Forces units in opposite directions from the north and south. The enemy found himself in a trap. Now he is actually being destroyed.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to him, the Defense Forces have achieved other successes on the front, but the details will be revealed later.

Syrsky also officially confirmed that the active front now has a length of almost 1,250 km.

What is important to understand is that this line has increased by approximately 200 km this year.

Events
Ukraine
Economics
