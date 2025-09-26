In Russia, near Smolensk, a truck drove onto a railroad crossing and collided with a train. The collision caused a massive fire that has yet to be contained.
Russia lost even more gasoline
According to eyewitnesses, near Smolensk, a truck drove onto a railroad crossing and collided with a train.
What is important to understand is that the latter was loaded with gasoline, among other things.
In addition, it is noted that the Ministry of Emergency Situations and 3 fire engines are working at the scene.
According to the latest information, the driver and his assistant are in the hospital.
As a reminder, also on the night of September 26, Ukrainian strike drones successfully attacked the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. According to eyewitnesses, a fire broke out at one of the installations.
