"Local apocalypse." A large-scale fire rages near Smolensk

In Russia, near Smolensk, a truck drove onto a railroad crossing and collided with a train. The collision caused a massive fire that has yet to be contained.

Russia lost even more gasoline

According to eyewitnesses, near Smolensk, a truck drove onto a railroad crossing and collided with a train.

What is important to understand is that the latter was loaded with gasoline, among other things.

As a result of the driver's actions, a local apocalypse occurred: the train derailed, a massive fire is raging on the scene, traffic along the railway section has been suspended, and gasoline, which is already in short supply, has not reached consumers, the report says.

In addition, it is noted that the Ministry of Emergency Situations and 3 fire engines are working at the scene.

According to the latest information, the driver and his assistant are in the hospital.