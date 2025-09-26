"Local apocalypse." A large-scale fire rages near Smolensk
"Local apocalypse." A large-scale fire rages near Smolensk

Source:  online.ua

In Russia, near Smolensk, a truck drove onto a railroad crossing and collided with a train. The collision caused a massive fire that has yet to be contained.

Points of attention

  • The drivers involved in the collision are currently hospitalized, while the impact of the incident on the surrounding area continues to unfold.
  • In a separate incident, Ukrainian strike drones targeted the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia, leading to another fire incident on the same night.

Russia lost even more gasoline

According to eyewitnesses, near Smolensk, a truck drove onto a railroad crossing and collided with a train.

What is important to understand is that the latter was loaded with gasoline, among other things.

As a result of the driver's actions, a local apocalypse occurred: the train derailed, a massive fire is raging on the scene, traffic along the railway section has been suspended, and gasoline, which is already in short supply, has not reached consumers, the report says.

In addition, it is noted that the Ministry of Emergency Situations and 3 fire engines are working at the scene.

According to the latest information, the driver and his assistant are in the hospital.

As a reminder, also on the night of September 26, Ukrainian strike drones successfully attacked the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. According to eyewitnesses, a fire broke out at one of the installations.

