Air defense neutralized 128 attack drones during new Russian attack
Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what is known
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 25-26, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 154 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 128 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

  • The ongoing threat of drone attacks underscores the importance of maintaining vigilance and readiness in Ukrainian airspace.
  • Despite the challenges, Ukrainian defenders remain resolute in protecting their skies and call for unity towards victory.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo — Russian Federation. What is important to understand is that about 80 of them are martyrs.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the Russian attack.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 128 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 26 strike UAVs were hit at 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 1 location.

The enemy continues to attack with drones. New groups of attack UAVs have arrived from the north. Follow safety measures! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

