The Ukrainian company DEFENSE EXPRESS draws attention to the fact that the new launch infrastructure for the Russian "Shaheeds" allows the Russian army to launch them in Denmark, Germany, and Italy, and in the case of building sites in Belarus, even to reach Madrid.

Modified Russian drones are a threat to all of Europe

In recent weeks, not only Poland and Estonia, but also other European countries have suffered from incursions by Russian drones and even fighter jets.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the Geran 2 has a range of 1,800-2,500 km. This de facto means that many NATO members are already in the strike zone.

Photo: defense-ua.com

... the range of the Geranium-2 within 1,800 km is enough to attack all Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands, most of Germany and southern Italy. If we take the flight range of the Geranium-2 to 2,500 km, then we are talking about the entire territory of Great Britain, Italy, as well as most of France. Share

There is also a high probability that Russia will decide to deploy drone launch pads in Belarus, which is effectively under the control of the Kremlin.