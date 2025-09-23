Almost all of Europe found itself in the hit zone after modifications to Russian drones

The Ukrainian company DEFENSE EXPRESS draws attention to the fact that the new launch infrastructure for the Russian "Shaheeds" allows the Russian army to launch them in Denmark, Germany, and Italy, and in the case of building sites in Belarus, even to reach Madrid.
Points of attention
- With the possibility of drone launch pads being deployed in Belarus, under Kremlin's influence, the risk of attacks on European capitals, including half of Spain and Madrid, escalates significantly.
- The flight range of the Geran-2 drone covers a vast area, putting countries like the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, and even Great Britain at risk, making it imperative for Europe to address this growing security concern.
Modified Russian drones are a threat to all of Europe
In recent weeks, not only Poland and Estonia, but also other European countries have suffered from incursions by Russian drones and even fighter jets.
According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the Geran 2 has a range of 1,800-2,500 km. This de facto means that many NATO members are already in the strike zone.
There is also a high probability that Russia will decide to deploy drone launch pads in Belarus, which is effectively under the control of the Kremlin.
