Source:  Defence Express

The Ukrainian company DEFENSE EXPRESS draws attention to the fact that the new launch infrastructure for the Russian "Shaheeds" allows the Russian army to launch them in Denmark, Germany, and Italy, and in the case of building sites in Belarus, even to reach Madrid.

Points of attention

  • With the possibility of drone launch pads being deployed in Belarus, under Kremlin's influence, the risk of attacks on European capitals, including half of Spain and Madrid, escalates significantly.
  • The flight range of the Geran-2 drone covers a vast area, putting countries like the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, and even Great Britain at risk, making it imperative for Europe to address this growing security concern.

In recent weeks, not only Poland and Estonia, but also other European countries have suffered from incursions by Russian drones and even fighter jets.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the Geran 2 has a range of 1,800-2,500 km. This de facto means that many NATO members are already in the strike zone.

Photo: defense-ua.com

... the range of the Geranium-2 within 1,800 km is enough to attack all Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands, most of Germany and southern Italy. If we take the flight range of the Geranium-2 to 2,500 km, then we are talking about the entire territory of Great Britain, Italy, as well as most of France.

There is also a high probability that Russia will decide to deploy drone launch pads in Belarus, which is effectively under the control of the Kremlin.

If this does happen, almost all of Europe will be at risk of being hit, including half of Spain and Madrid. That is, all European capitals, except for Lisbon, Portugal, will be in the affected area.

