"We must be prepared." Denmark responds to drone sightings near Copenhagen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has issued an emergency statement following the drone incident that has forced the closure of Copenhagen Airport, urging authorities and the public to be prepared for any eventuality.

The Prime Minister of Denmark addressed the people

Frederiksen drew the attention of the international community to the fact that this incident is a "serious attack on Denmark's critical infrastructure."

This is indicative of the times we live in and what we, as a society, need to be prepared for in order to cope with the situation. Mette Frederiksen Prime Minister of Denmark

She also confirmed that no version is being ruled out as part of the investigation into the incident as to who could be behind it.

And it is clear that this fits into the trend we have been seeing recently: other drone attacks, airspace violations and hacker attacks on European airports,” Mette Frederiksen emphasized. Share

As previously mentioned, the airports in Copenhagen and Oslo were closed for several hours after late on Monday, September 22.

This happened immediately after drones were spotted in their airspace.

Amid recent events, tens of thousands of passengers have faced flight cancellations and delays.