"We must be prepared." Denmark responds to drone sightings near Copenhagen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has issued an emergency statement following the drone incident that has forced the closure of Copenhagen Airport, urging authorities and the public to be prepared for any eventuality.
Points of attention
- The incident highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to technological threats like drone attacks and hacker intrusions, urging societies to enhance preparedness and security measures.
- The response to the drone sightings near Copenhagen signals the need for international cooperation in addressing security challenges in airspace and beyond, emphasizing the importance of staying vigilant and responsive to evolving threats.
The Prime Minister of Denmark addressed the people
Frederiksen drew the attention of the international community to the fact that this incident is a "serious attack on Denmark's critical infrastructure."
She also confirmed that no version is being ruled out as part of the investigation into the incident as to who could be behind it.
As previously mentioned, the airports in Copenhagen and Oslo were closed for several hours after late on Monday, September 22.
This happened immediately after drones were spotted in their airspace.
Amid recent events, tens of thousands of passengers have faced flight cancellations and delays.
Danish police later officially confirmed that the drones that closed the country's main airport were controlled by an "experienced operator."
