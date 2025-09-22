Ukrainian air defense neutralized 132 Russian drones during night attack
Ukraine
Ukrainian air defense neutralized 132 Russian drones during night attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
the air defense
The Russians launched almost 150 drones and KABs into Ukraine on the night of September 22. The defense forces managed to shoot down 132 enemy drones.

  • Ukrainian air defense forces neutralized 132 Russian drones in a night attack on September 22.
  • The Russian Federation launched nearly 150 drones and CABs into Ukraine, prompting a strong response from the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
  • The air defense system in Ukraine strategically repelled the attack, utilizing various units and technologies to counter the enemy drones.

How the air defense worked on the night of September 22

The enemy attacked Ukraine last night with the 141st Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones.

The drones were launched from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea. Almost 80 Russian drones turned out to be of the Shahed type.

Report of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of the morning of September 22, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 132 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

9 strike drones were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as downed drones (fragments) falling in 8 locations.

The Air Force also emphasizes that from 4 to 6 a.m., the Russian Federation carried out an airstrike on the infrastructure of the city of Zaporizhia.

Launches of KABs from enemy tactical aircraft from the area of the city of Tokmak — TOT Zaporizhia region were recorded. Unfortunately, there are deaths and injuries among the civilian population.

