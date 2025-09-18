Russian night attack on Ukraine. Air defense shoots down almost 50 UAVs
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian night attack on Ukraine. Air defense shoots down almost 50 UAVs

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Читати українською

Air defense forces neutralized 48 of the 75 drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine on the evening of September 17.

Points of attention

  • During the Russian Federation's night attack on Ukraine, air defense forces managed to shoot down almost 50 UAVs out of 75 used by Russia.
  • The attack involved various types of drones such as Shahed and Gerbera drones, with more than 40 Shahed drones being repelled by Ukraine's defenses.
  • Air defense combat operations involved a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units to successfully defend against the attack.

Air defense combat operations on the night of September 18

From 9:00 PM on September 17, the Russians attacked with 75 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of attack UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk. More than 40 of them were Shahed drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 on Thursday, September 18, the air defense system shot down/suppressed 48 Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, east, and center of Ukraine.

PVO report

One enemy drone is in the air.

26 strike UAVs were recorded hitting six locations.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 52 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense shot down almost 60 Russian drones during night attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 89 drones during Russian airstrike
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian attack on Ukraine on September 15-16 — air defense report

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?