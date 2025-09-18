Russian night attack on Ukraine. Air defense shoots down almost 50 UAVs

Air defense forces neutralized 48 of the 75 drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine on the evening of September 17.
Air defense combat operations on the night of September 18
From 9:00 PM on September 17, the Russians attacked with 75 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of attack UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk. More than 40 of them were Shahed drones.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 on Thursday, September 18, the air defense system shot down/suppressed 48 Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, east, and center of Ukraine.
26 strike UAVs were recorded hitting six locations.
