Air defense neutralized 89 drones during Russian airstrike

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 15-16, the Russian army carried out an attack on various regions of Ukraine with 113 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types, as well as drones of other types. Most of the enemy targets were neutralized by air defense forces.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Air Force confirmed hitting 22 attack UAVs at 6 locations and downed UAV fragments fell at two locations.
- The ongoing situation highlights the importance of vigilant air defense measures amidst the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Russian attack on Ukraine on September 15-16 — air defense report
A new Russian air attack began around 8:00 p.m. on September 15.
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
What is important to understand is that about 70 of them are martyrs.
Enemy targets over Ukraine were shot down by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 22 attack UAVs were hit at 6 locations, and that downed UAVs (fragments) fell at two locations.
Two enemy drones are still in the air.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-