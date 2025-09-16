Air defense neutralized 89 drones during Russian airstrike
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 15-16, the Russian army carried out an attack on various regions of Ukraine with 113 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types, as well as drones of other types. Most of the enemy targets were neutralized by air defense forces.

  • Ukrainian Air Force confirmed hitting 22 attack UAVs at 6 locations and downed UAV fragments fell at two locations.
  • The ongoing situation highlights the importance of vigilant air defense measures amidst the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

A new Russian air attack began around 8:00 p.m. on September 15.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that about 70 of them are martyrs.

Enemy targets over Ukraine were shot down by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 89 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 22 attack UAVs were hit at 6 locations, and that downed UAVs (fragments) fell at two locations.

Two enemy drones are still in the air.

In addition, around midnight, the enemy struck the city of Zaporizhia with ten MLRS shells (previously Tornado-S). Unfortunately, there were those killed and injured, condolences to the families.

