Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow would take measures in response to plans to produce rocket fuel for Ukraine in Denmark. The odious speaker also accused Norway of “pseudo-peacemaking” activities.

Zakharova lashed out at Denmark and Norway over aid to Ukraine

At a briefing on September 12, Zakharova said that Russia "will continue to firmly and resolutely defend its legitimate interests" and "will take adequate military-technical measures" to prevent threats to its national security.

She also spoke about "Copenhagen's hostile militaristic course, which, together with a number of other countries most aggressively opposed to Russia, is sabotaging efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis politically and diplomatically."

This carries the risk of further escalation, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added.

Zakharova also brazenly called Norway a pseudo-peacekeeping country that uses the supply of weapons to Ukraine to enrich itself on blood in the interests of a narrow group of people.