Zakharova cynically accused Zelenskyy of sabotaging negotiations with Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zakharova cynically accused Zelenskyy of sabotaging negotiations with Russia

Zakharova
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's odious henchman, Maria Zakharova, has lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is allegedly sabotaging peace talks with Russia.

Points of attention

  • Maria Zakharova cynically accuses Volodymyr Zelenskyy of sabotaging peace talks with Russia, claiming Russia's willingness to negotiate.
  • Zelenskyy is accused of hindering negotiations by refusing to recognize lost territories as Russian and making provocative statements.

Zakharova cynically accuses Zelensky of disrupting negotiations with Russia

On August 29, a briefing on current foreign policy issues was held in Moscow by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. During her speech, Zakharova accused Zelensky of sabotaging negotiations with the Russian Federation, although, on the contrary, Russia is doing everything possible to prevent these negotiations from taking place.

Zelensky continued his efforts to sabotage peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. On August 21, he declared that he refused to legally recognize as Russian the territories that Ukraine had lost forever.

Zakharova falsely stated that the will of the TOT population was allegedly revealed in a referendum in 2022, and Zelensky is ignoring this.

Zelensky is lying and accusing Russia of not wanting to end the war, not granting official status to the Russian language, and threatening NATO troops, Zakharova is lying.

Putin's odious scoundrel also called Zelensky's words that Ukraine would not make "compromises" with Russia "psychedelic."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Cardboard fool." Zakharova lashed out at the Lithuanian leader with accusations
What is known about the conflict between Russia and Lithuania?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lavrov and Zakharova lashed out at Zelenskyy with cynical insults — what happened
Lavrov

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?