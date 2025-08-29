Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's odious henchman, Maria Zakharova, has lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is allegedly sabotaging peace talks with Russia.

Zakharova cynically accuses Zelensky of disrupting negotiations with Russia

On August 29, a briefing on current foreign policy issues was held in Moscow by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. During her speech, Zakharova accused Zelensky of sabotaging negotiations with the Russian Federation, although, on the contrary, Russia is doing everything possible to prevent these negotiations from taking place.

Zelensky continued his efforts to sabotage peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. On August 21, he declared that he refused to legally recognize as Russian the territories that Ukraine had lost forever. Share

Zakharova falsely stated that the will of the TOT population was allegedly revealed in a referendum in 2022, and Zelensky is ignoring this.

Zelensky is lying and accusing Russia of not wanting to end the war, not granting official status to the Russian language, and threatening NATO troops, Zakharova is lying.

Putin's odious scoundrel also called Zelensky's words that Ukraine would not make "compromises" with Russia "psychedelic."