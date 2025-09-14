Air defense neutralized 52 drones during new Russian attack

During the night of September 13-14, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, 58 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs, and other types of drones.

Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine

A new attack by the Russian occupiers began at 9:00 PM on September 13.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 52 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that a missile and 6 strike UAVs were hit at 3 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 2 locations.