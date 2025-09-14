Air defense neutralized 52 drones during new Russian attack

During the night of September 13-14, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, 58 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs, and other types of drones.
Points of attention
- Confirmation of hits on a missile and 6 strike UAVs at multiple locations highlights the intensity of the conflict.
- The ongoing threat is evident as the enemy continues to launch new waves of UAV attacks on Ukraine.
Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine
A new attack by the Russian occupiers began at 9:00 PM on September 13.
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that a missile and 6 strike UAVs were hit at 3 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 2 locations.
