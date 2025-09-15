Air defense shot down almost 60 Russian drones during night attack on Ukraine

On the night of September 15, the Russians launched three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 84 drones of various types from five directions into Ukraine. Air defenses shot down most of the targets, but hits were recorded.

How Ukraine's air defense worked on the night of September 15

That night, the enemy used three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 84 strike drones of various types, including about 50 Shahed.

The launches were carried out from the Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk, and Oryol regions, as well as from the Millerovo district and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

PVO report

As of 09:00, it is known that air defense forces have destroyed or suppressed 59 kamikaze drones of the Shahed, Gerber, and other models over the northern, southern, and eastern regions of the country.

At the same time, three S-300 missiles and 25 drones were recorded hitting 13 different locations.